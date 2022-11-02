© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Only 5 to 6% of U.S. plastics get recycled, new Greenpeace report finds

Published November 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
Recycled plastic bottles. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A new Greenpeace report estimates that only 5 to 6% of U.S. plastics are being recycled. The report concludes that plastics are “fundamentally not recyclable,” that recycling is not economical, and that there are environmental and human health concerns associated with the process. Because of this, the organization calls for the petrochemical industry to end the plastic recycling narrative that places the blame for pollution on the consumer rather than the industry itself.

Lisa Ramsden, senior plastics campaigner at Greenpeace, joins us.

