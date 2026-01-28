© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
See the latest, school, business and worship closings and delays >>

Covington creates free online registry of city's public artwork

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
A sculpture of an alien with a magnifying glass juts out from a parking garage, over an audience.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Clive the Alien was installed in 2024 at the Midtown Parking Garage on Scott Street. The piece drew a crowd during that year's Blink festival.

The city of Covington is cataloging its public art, and putting it in one place. The list includes 144 murals, statues, benches and sculptures among other highlights in the community.

Historic Preservation Officer Kaitlin Bryan says if someone wants to start a guided tour, or just see the artworks for themselves, it's all online, and free.

“The data is available to be used by anyone if they were interested in developing another product or tour or anything.”

Bryan says it's art appreciation, and it's economic development.

“It’s called out in the county comprehensive plan that they want to continue to foster the arts, culture and tourism aspect in the county, so this falls in line with that,” she says. “We had help from MeetNKY and ArtsWave. They gave us a starting list of 20 or 30 and then that just helped us build the categories for the inventory.”

Bryan says there's also an option for expansion. People can submit photos and details about other pieces that aren't already included.

“We are going to keep adding to it. We have a submission form that residents can use,” she says. “If there’s something on a side street by their house that we’ve missed, we would love for them to take a picture of it and a little description and send it to us so we can try to have as comprehensive an inventory as possible.”

The form asks for the title of the piece, the artist, the date and a description.

“There’s a little map in the survey form and you get to click a dot and it will drop a geo-location for where that is so that we can tie it in to our bigger map,” she says. “And then you can upload up to two photographs and provide a description for us.”

Submissions are reviewed before they're posted.

Read more:
Tags
Local News Daily ViewCovingtonpublic artKentucky
Bill Rinehart
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart