Covington creates free online registry of city's public artwork

The city of Covington is cataloging its public art, and putting it in one place. The list includes 144 murals, statues, benches and sculptures among other highlights in the community.

Historic Preservation Officer Kaitlin Bryan says if someone wants to start a guided tour, or just see the artworks for themselves, it's all online, and free.

“The data is available to be used by anyone if they were interested in developing another product or tour or anything.”

Bryan says it's art appreciation, and it's economic development.

“It’s called out in the county comprehensive plan that they want to continue to foster the arts, culture and tourism aspect in the county, so this falls in line with that,” she says. “We had help from MeetNKY and ArtsWave. They gave us a starting list of 20 or 30 and then that just helped us build the categories for the inventory.”

Bryan says there's also an option for expansion. People can submit photos and details about other pieces that aren't already included.

“We are going to keep adding to it. We have a submission form that residents can use,” she says. “If there’s something on a side street by their house that we’ve missed, we would love for them to take a picture of it and a little description and send it to us so we can try to have as comprehensive an inventory as possible.”

The form asks for the title of the piece, the artist, the date and a description.

“There’s a little map in the survey form and you get to click a dot and it will drop a geo-location for where that is so that we can tie it in to our bigger map,” she says. “And then you can upload up to two photographs and provide a description for us.”

Submissions are reviewed before they're posted.

Read more:

