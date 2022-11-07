Will Donald Trump announce 2024 presidential bid at Dayton rally?

Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally today near the Dayton International Airport on the eve of the midterm elections.

Media outlets, including Axios and The Hill, are reporting that some Republican sources believe Trump might announce a 2024 presidential bid at the rally.

Hundreds of people from across the Midwest have been waiting in line outside since early this morning or even yesterday to get the best seat possible for the former president’s rally.

They clapped as law enforcement swept the area hours before the speakers got on stage. One person yelled, "We back the blue."

Chris Welter / WYSO White Lives Matter t-shirts being sold outside the Trump rally in Vandalia

Silas Alton travelled from Newcastle, Indiana, for the rally. He was one of the first people in line.

“I’ve been here since 6 in the afternoon yesterday,” Alton said. “I’m very tired but very excited.”

Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik did a live interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network on a stage in front of the line to get in. He predicted that Republicans will win both the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in Ohio by a larger margin than expected, which got a big round of applause from the crowd.

Ahead of the rally, Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters said in a statement that Trump is coming in to try to save lackluster Ohio Republican candidates.

"From a California transplant running for senate, whose campaign has been on life support from the beginning, to a governor who has been running for office for 40 years that Trump once called on Republicans to primary, it’s clear these Republicans need all the help they can get," she said. "We’re confident Ohio voters will see through the last minute act of desperation and elect Democrats up and down the ballot tomorrow.”

Food trucks and vendors are set up in the parking lot at the rally.

Vendors are selling all sorts of gear — including a few people with "White Lives Matter" shirts at their booths.

A few people wearing clothes with the Proud Boys logo handed out literature as people approached the line to get in.

The rally is being held next to local fuel supplier company Wright Bros Aero. Trump is here to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who is in a tight race with Democrat Tim Ryan.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is on the ballot against former Dayton mayor and Democrat Nan Whaley, has said he will attend as well.

Doors open at 3 p.m., opening speakers start at 5 p.m., and Trump speaks at 8 p.m.

Vance's Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, made a campaign stop in Xenia on Friday as part of a bus tour criss-crossing the state.

Mike Center, a member of the Xenia Firefighters Local 698 Union, attended and supports Tim Ryan.

"He's pro-worker, he's pro-human rights, and that's what we need," Center said.

Kya Kopans also attended Ryan's Xenia rally. She said this election will be her first time voting.

"I want to protect my rights. I don't trust the Republican candidates to protect my rights," she said. "I trust the Democratic candidates a lot more.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.