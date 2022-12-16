Ohio's abortion law will remain blocked for now after appeals court decision

The First District Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has denied the state's request on taking up its appeal of a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of a state law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

A Hamilton County Court Judge issued the preliminary injunction Oct. 7.

The court says it can only rule on the issue if the Hamilton County judge issues a final ruling on whether the state law on abortion is constitutional.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the law firm WilmerHale will now proceed with litigation to get a permanent injunction on behalf of Ohio abortion providers.

With the preliminary injunction still in place for now, abortions that happen at up to 22 weeks of pregnancy will remain legal in Ohio.