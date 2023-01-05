A small publication tried to warn people about George Santos, but no one listened

North Shore Leader, a small publication on Long Island, had reported on Rep.-elect George Santos and his inexplicable rise to success prior to his election, but their coverage was largely ignored. By the time other outlets picked it up, it was too late and Santos had been elected.

Here & Now host Jane Clayson is joined by Grant Lally, publisher of the North Shore Leader, to talk about breaking that story.

