Warren Morgan will be the next Cleveland schools CEO

Warren Morgan will be the next CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the Cleveland Board of Education and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced today.

Morgan has a big mandate. He’ll oversee one of Ohio’s largest school districts in one of the country’s poorest cities, with roughly 36,300 students – the majority of whom are Black – along with thousands of staff and almost 100 school buildings.

Morgan, who is Indianapolis Public Schools’ chief academic officer, has big shoes to fill. He’ll be taking over from current CEO Eric Gordon, who has been at the district for more than a decade and oversaw a period of significant improvement for the district, including in graduation rates and kindergarten readiness. However, student test scores, despite some modest improvements, have remained stubbornly low, an achievement gap persists between white students and students of color and the pandemic caused serious setbacks on all fronts.

In interviews with students and parents that were broadcast last month, Morgan said he wanted to create a sense of optimism and hope in the community, while also ensuring that there are high-quality offerings at every CMSD building. He said his first priority would be to conduct an in-depth listening tour once he’s in office.

Morgan likely scored points with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb due to their shared membership in the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and his time spent as executive director of the education nonprofit Teach for America's St. Louis branch. Holly Trifiro, Bibb’s chief education officer, was executive director of Teach for America in Ohio and for Greater Cleveland.

Morgan, who grew up on Chicago’s south side, previously worked at CMSD as an academic superintendent and administrator from 2014 to 2016. Prior to that, he was a principal at Chicago Public Schools for roughly four years and, before that, a teacher and corps member at Teach for America, according to his LinkedIn page. Most prominently, he was a White House Fellow for Presidents Barrack Obama and Donald Trump.

Morgan won the approval of the CMSD Board of Education and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb (Cleveland is rare in that it has mayoral control of schools) over Ricardo “Rocky” Torres, who was born and raised in Cleveland and is assistant superintendent for student services at Seattle Public Schools.

The selection of Morgan caps off a months-long search for the district's next CEO, which kicked off in earnest late last year, a few months after CEO Gordon surprised many by announcing he would be stepping down at the end of the school year.

Morgan will take over stewardship of the Cleveland Plan that was implemented during Gordon's tenure, a state-approved measure formulated by the school district and local leaders to improve the quality of education in Cleveland through major investments, reimagined priorities and closer partnerships with local charter schools. Morgan will also likely be heavily involved in plans as Cleveland Mayor Bibb rolls out a "youth cabinet" to address issues facing young people in the city.