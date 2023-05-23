Hoosier Lottery on track to send second highest revenue amount ever to state this year

The Hoosier Lottery is set to deliver tens of millions of dollars more to Indiana this year than previously expected.

Back in December – halfway through the current fiscal year – lottery revenues were on course to essentially meet expectations, delivering around $330 million to the state.

But a third quarter surge means that the Hoosier Lottery is now expected to send the state more than $360 million to help teacher, police and firefighter pensions and reduce the cost of license plates at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor noted that positive performance comes despite scratch-off games – the biggest selling category by far – falling a little short of budget expectations.

“The larger jackpot runs this current fiscal year – three that were over $1 billion and above – also makes a huge difference,” Taylor said.

Those jackpots included a record $2 billion in the Powerball back in November.

This year’s revenue is expected to be the second largest in Hoosier Lottery history.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.