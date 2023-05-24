What to expect from Memorial Day travel

This weekend will be the first big travel holiday of the summer. After a disastrous summer for the travel industry last year, many are left wondering what to expect for Memorial Day weekend and the season ahead.

Airlines are promising fewer problems and the Federal Aviation Administration will be keeping a close eye on the airways. The roads will likely be busy too.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan is watching closely and joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

