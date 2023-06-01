Indiana Black Caucus to host town halls to educate, learn from citizens

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will hold a series of town halls around the state, beginning this Saturday in Indianapolis.

The events are meant to help lawmakers both educate and learn from citizens.

One of the primary goals of the annual town halls is for the caucus to tell people about what happened in the most recent legislative session.

Black Caucus Chair Earl Harris (D-East Chicago) said this year, that will include a particular focus: property taxes.

“Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) will be giving a presentation about what we passed this legislative session, because property taxes are going to affect everyone, no matter where you live in the state of Indiana,” Harris said.

Harris said the town halls also help inform future legislation.

“Whether it’s someone directly saying, ‘Hey, what about this?’ or ‘Have you considered this?’" Harris said. "Or sometimes it’s just multiple people at multiple sessions talking about a particular issue.”

Harris emphasized that the town halls are welcome to everyone and that they've had Republican legislators attend in the past.

The schedule for the town halls is:



Indianapolis, June 3 at the Julia Carson Center

300 E. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Evansville, June 8 at the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Library
200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN 47713

200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN 47713

South Bend, June 24 at the UAW Local 5
1426 Main St., South Bend, IN 46613

1426 Main St., South Bend, IN 46613

Fort Wayne, July 29 at Purdue University Fort Wayne's Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom
Walb Student Union, Union Cir Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

Walb Student Union, Union Cir Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

Gary, Aug. 5 at the Indiana University Northwest's Bergland Auditorium,
3400 Broadway St., Gary, IN 46404

3400 Broadway St., Gary, IN 46404

