Indiana UPS workers demonstrate willingness to strike in practice picket, negotiations set to resume

The Teamsters Union and UPS have come to tentative agreements on many parts of an extensive contract. But negotiations broke down last month over a part-time pay proposal the union said was “offensive.” Workers at a practice picket line outside an Indianapolis UPS hub say they are ready to strike as both sides prepare to resume negotiations.

In a statement, UPS said both sides plan to return to the bargaining table next week “to resolve the few remaining issues.”

“We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country,” the company said in the statement.

According to the company, part time workers earn an average of $20 an hour after their first 30 days on the job and receive similar health and pension benefits as full-timers.

Donna McCullar, a 25-year part-time UPS worker and union steward, said that's not the full picture.

“Each hub set how much they pay,” McCullar said. “Plainfield may make $22 an hour …. 16th Street started off at only $15.50.”

Other part-time workers also said the $20 an-hour average did not match the wages they and their coworkers have gotten. One worker and union steward, Tami Pahs, said she is only making that amount despite 12 years of working for the company.

And, she said, part-time workers are subject to “Market Rate Adjustments” that can make wages increase or decrease based on location or time period.

“For them to have this ability to just throw your money around, give it to you, take it back. They play games with you,” Pahs said. “Nobody likes their money messed with. They wouldn't appreciate if it happened to them.”

A tentative agreement will have to be reached before the current contract expires on July 31 to avoid a strike. Workers will then have about three weeks to vote on that contract.

Observers, and the union itself, expect a UPS strike to result in significant losses for the company and also significantly disrupt the U.S. economy: Bloomberg reports one analysis estimated a 10-day UPS strike would cost the economy $7.1 billion, “making it the costliest strike in at least a century.”

Part-time package unloader Patrick Wood said even with a strike fund supplementing lost wages, workers are preparing to keep themselves financially stable if a strike happens.

“People are trying to work doubles and triples and all these extra shifts and stuff like that to be able to plan ahead now,” he said. “So that way, if we do go on strike, you have a bit of a cushion.”

Part-timer Tami Pahs said she’s had to ensure she’s financially ready too.

“People don't realize that us workers don't want to have to go on strike. We don't want to do this,” she said. “We just want the company to do right.”

The dispute holding up the contract primarily affects part-time workers. But Donna McCullar said she believes full-time workers have part-timers' backs.

“It is not ‘No, you are part-timer. I'm a full-timer.’ It doesn't work like that. Every night we sit and talk,” she said. “You hear people's personal issues, so it's like just a family.”

Adam is our labor and employment reporter. Contact him at arayes@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @arayesIPB.