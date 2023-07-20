State officials cut the ribbon on $50 million swine barn at Indiana State Fairgrounds

State leaders officially cut the ribbon at the swine barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Thursday after a multi-year, $50 million overhaul.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the multi-use center is an investment for all Hoosiers.

“Our students are going to be able to learn and grow and develop here," Holcomb said. "And a lot of memories will be made along the way.”

There was controversy when lawmakers approved the funding for the building. Democrats argued the state should use its triple-A credit rating and historically low interest rates to bond the facility's construction and instead use the $50 million on more immediate needs.

The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, as it’s officially known, will host more than just livestock events. USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said there will be national and international sporting events at the facility.

“The facility is not just a building. It’s a testament to our commitment to ongoing, strategic initiatives with the sport," Siegel said. "And this facility, we can assure you, will be used in this community and we will contribute – and we’re really proud partners to be here.”

The general public will get its first look at the pavilion when the Indiana State Fair begins next week.

