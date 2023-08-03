Thomas Fisher stepping down as Indiana solicitor general after nearly two decades

Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher is leaving that position next month, heading to the private sector after more than two decades in government service.

Fisher is the first person to hold the title of solicitor general in this state.

The solicitor general oversees state and federal legal action for the state. Fisher was named Indiana’s first-ever solicitor general in 2005, after joining the attorney general’s office as a deputy in 2001.

The position also specifically takes the lead on cases involving constitutional challenges. And Fisher cited three such cases as the most memorable he’s argued — one defending Indiana’s voter ID law at the U.S. Supreme Court, one defending private school vouchers before the state Supreme Court, and the recent case seeking to uphold Indiana’s near-total abortion ban.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In a statement, Attorney General Todd Rokita called Fisher “one of the finest public servants” and “one of the sharpest legal minds of his generation.”

Fisher is now headed for EdChoice, a leading advocacy group for private school vouchers.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.