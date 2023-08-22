One dies, others injured in a Northwestern Local School bus accident

One person was killed and others were injured in an accident this morning involving a Northwestern Local School District bus.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the bus flipped on its top after an accident involving another vehicle in the 4100 block of Troy Road and Lawrenceville, Northwest of Springfield.

The identity of the person killed has not been revealed by authorities or if they were in the school bus or the other vehicle involved in the accident.

Northwestern Local School officials said they were notifying the parents of those on the bus and have set up a location to reunite the families of the children who were on the bus.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.