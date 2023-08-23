© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minivan driver charged in fatal Clark County school bus crash

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
Brick school buildings next to a baseball field, with green grass and blue sky.
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
Northwestern Local Schools campus

A Springfield man faces a felony charge in connection with a school bus crash that killed an elementary student.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide, a fourth degree felony, according to documents filed with the Clark County Municipal Clerk.

Troopers say Joseph drove a 2010 Honda Odyssey left of center on state Route 41 near Lawrenceville Road shortly after 8 am Tuesday, Aug. 22.

He struck a school bus carrying 52 students to Northwestern Local Schools for their first day of class.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the bus driver attempted to avoid a crash with the minivan by driving onto the shoulder, but the vehicles collided.

It forced the school bus to overturn, ejecting a student. The child died at the scene. Twenty three other students and the driver were injured, as were Joseph and his passenger.

Joseph is in the Clark County Jail.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley