Donate to Cincinnati Public Radio and a child in need gets a free backpack

Our goal during fund drives is to raise the money needed to keep this radio station going strong — but if we can also help some local kids and another non-profit while we're at it, we're in!

This fall every gift Cincinnati Public Radio receives during the fund drive will automatically trigger the gift of a backpack to Crayons to Computers. With your help, we can help with up to 1,000 backpacks for local children!

We’re excited to be able to do more good during this fund drive and we would like to thank our friends at Crayons to Computers for being such great partners.

Ways to donate

Give any amount at this link

Call 513-419-7155

VENMO a gift @CincinnatiPublicRadio (no spaces)

Any gift. Any amount. Any way you wanna do it. It counts!