We speak with Tanya Atkinson, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, about the resumption of abortions at two clinics in the state.

For nearly 15 months, providers across the state stopped doing abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.