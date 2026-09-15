Council OKs Westwood affordable housing development with mixed support

Cincinnati City Council voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve a Planned Development zoning designation for an affordable housing development in Westwood.

The project, dubbed Westline Flats, on Ferguson Road will include 167 apartments in four buildings. It has support from the Westwood Civic Association, the official community council. But the neighboring West Price Hill Community Council opposes it, citing concerns about concentrating poverty, traffic congestion, and crime.

"I'm just really, really tired of seeing our residents rolled over, and that's what's happening with the West Price Hill Community Council," said Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, who voted against the zone change.

Council's only member who lives on the west side is Jeff Cramerding of West Price Hill. He voted in favor of the project but expressed concerns. He said all housing in the three Price Hill neighborhoods is naturally affordable, and they need "catalytic development" that brings in higher-income households to support the business districts.

"I think the market dynamics are working in Westwood — the business district is growing — which is why these two neighborhoods feel very differently about this project," Cramerding said. "Westwood is confident, they're optimistic, they want more housing. Price Hill is very pessimistic and very insecure and very fearful, so we need to be mindful of that.

Council members in favor of the development pushed back.

"I would just note that this project is in Westwood," Council member Evan Nolan said. "I have some concerns about the precedent that [we] could set if some small group of people don't like the look of a development for whatever reason, that is miles from their own home, that we should somehow hold it up. We are never going to get to our ambitious goal of 40,000 new housing units if we hold up projects like this one, particularly one that provides additional affordable housing in a neighborhood that is asking for it."

Voting in favor: Mark Jeffreys, Anna Albi, Evan Nolan, Meeka Owens, Jeff Cramerding, and Ryan James.

Voting against: Seth Walsh, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, and Scotty Johnson.

Council also passed a motion asking city administration to work with neighborhood groups and other stakeholders in the area to develop a possible neighborhood investment strategies that are centered around the proposed development.

The report is expected to include "a proposal for how to approach identifying opportunities for additional mixed-income and market-rate housing, retail, and services as well as potential public investments needed."

About the project

The development team is led by Louisville-based LDG Development, with Rickhaus & Berardi Architects, Evans Engineering, and construction partner, Xpert & Ruscilli.

Westline Flats will include 46 one-bedroom, 95 two-bedroom, and 26 three-bedroom apartments, for a total of 167 units. Four buildings are included in the plan: one with four stories and the rest with three stories.

See a map of the location below (article continues after):

The project will have bike parking and 183 parking spaces.

The units are expected to be income-restricted and affordable to households making between 50% and 70% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

50% AMI is:



$39,150 for a household of one person

$44,750 for a household of two people

$55,900 for a household of four people

The total project cost is estimated at $57 million.

The development team told Planning Commission in June they would be immediately applying for federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, but that application was not submitted.

Development Manager Elijah Lacey told City Council Tuesday that LDG opted to apply for two other projects during that application cycle.

Lacey says they're planning to apply for either federal or state tax credits, or both.

"Whichever allows us to close the deal the quickest," Lacey said.

City of Cincinnati / LDG Development Rendering of the proposed Westline Flats multifamily development in Westwood.

Community support and opposition

The Westwood Civic Association (WCA), the official neighborhood community council, supports the project, saying it wants more housing density and that this location is well-suited for low-income housing.

"We just feel like this spot in particular is such a great place for somebody to live that doesn't want to have a car, or can't afford a car," WCA President Katie Query told WVXU last month. "You've got several grocery stores, a thrift store, and a transit hub within walking distance."

Query says the community council requested several changes to the project design to address concerns about traffic flow, and to add "Welcome to Westwood" signage.

West Price Hill Community Council (WPHCC) board member Sue Bilz told the Housing and Growth Committee on Tuesday that the developer has agreed to a Community Benefits Agreement, but that WPHCC still opposes the development.

"I sent many city leaders a list of 14 properties that continue to be a major concern to our Price Hill neighbors. Some of these properties have become deadly," Bilz said, referring to a vacant house in East Price Hill where a 14-year-old was shot and killed in August. "We want good housing for all. We want safe neighborhoods. We want to work with developers who listen to the community and make adjustments for the betterment of all and not be profit-driven... I pray to God [this development] is not our 15th problem property."

The Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) includes the developer and both community councils. In it, the developer agrees to develop and share a property management plan, install security cameras and a perimeter fence, and "maintain open communication" about public safety with the Cincinnati Police Department, community councils, and other neighborhood groups.

The CBA has initial approval from both community councils, pending a few areas of disagreement. For example, West Price Hill asked the developer to install license plate readers at vehicle entrances. Westwood is opposed to that and has asked it to be removed.

West Price Hill Community Council President Ben Klayer told WVXU they are in talks with city officials about how to enforce the CBA.

Lawsuit

Our news partner the Cincinnati Business Courier reports the zoning change that passed through Cincinnati Planning Commission earlier this year faced a lawsuit from a West Price Hill resident.

Todd Zinser claimed a violation of Ohio's Open Meetings Act because Planning Commission went into executive session to discuss the project.

The Courier reports a judge ruled Sept. 10 that the Open Meetings Act does not apply to a quasi-judicial hearing.

A city attorney said Tuesday the city will submit a motion to dismiss the lawsuit this week. Zinser told Council Wednesday he intends to appeal the ruling.

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