Cincinnati launches 'largest reforestation effort in nearly 100 years'

Cincinnati Parks is launching what it's calling the "largest reforestation effort in a city park in nearly 100 years."

Crews will be tearing out invasive species like honeysuckle, privet and burning bush at French Park in Amberely Village, funded by an anonymous $1.8 million donation. The park district says it's the largest forest renewal effort it's undertaken since creating and reforesting Mount Airy Forest in the 1930s.

“Some of our most valuable public assets are not buildings or roads, but the natural places that make our communities healthier, more vibrant, and more connected. Green spaces like this improve our quality of life, support physical and mental well-being, and give families places to enjoy nature together. This gift, and the conservation work it makes possible, will help ensure this park continues to benefit our community for generations,” said Mayor Aftab Pureval in a statement.

The Cincinnati Parks Foundation says the work has "the potential to become a model for restoring urban forests throughout Cincinnati and beyond."

Tana Weingartner / WVXU Invasive species clearing is underway in French Park.

The multi-year plans call for removing invasive species; planting a new generation of native trees; restoring wildlife habitat; trail and access improvements; and creating a restoration model that can be expanded to other Cincinnati Parks. Some clearing work is already underway.

The donation will also fund a dedicated Natural Resource Specialist position for five years to oversee the work.

"All too often invasive species have made our woods so crowded that you literally can’t even see the forest for the invasive trees,” said Cincinnati Parks Director Jason Barron. “We are going to completely restore these woods to the way they ought to be."

He says the model will then be expanded to other forests in city parks.

French Park covers a little more than 280 acres, including hillsides, creeks, meadows and 228 acres of wooded forest. It's home to a handful of busy hiking trails and a popular event space.

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