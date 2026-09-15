'Smart living' homes coming for people with developmental disabilities

The first of nine Hamilton County homes funded by American Rescue Plan dollars is ready for occupation. The homes are specially designed to enable developmentally disabled adults supported by LADD to live independently.

LADD and the county cut the ribbon on a fully accessible home in Springfield Township Tuesday, along with the home's first two occupants.

"Every part of this home was designed with residents in mind, from the ADA-accessible bathrooms and smart appliances to safety sensors, the sensory room that I love, and access to sidewalks and public transportation," said Alicia Reece, county commission vice president. "Affordable housing must be accessible for all citizens of Hamilton County."

Hamilton County commissioners contributed $4 million from ARPA funds to the $10 million dollar project to build nine homes in Springfield Township, Colerain Township and Hyde Park. The other eight homes will open throughout the rest of this year and throughout 2027.

"The other piece that's so cool about these homes is that they're in a neighborhood," said Denise Driehaus, commissioner. "These homes are not meant to say, 'Hey, we've got something new,' but rather to fit in and to become part of the fabric of the neighborhood. ...The young ladies that are going to be living here are going to add to this community in a really unique way."

The first two roommates have already moved in and welcomed visitors at Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU The home is equipped with a sensory room that can be used to help residents reduce stress or self-regulate. A control pad allows residents to the lighting, sound, window blinds and more as needed.

"Today has been so exciting and I love my new home. We are so proud of our beautiful home," said Rachel Rickerd.

Her roommate, Carissa Buchanan, also welcomed those in attendance, and challenged them to find an image of her favorite musician, Tim McGraw, hidden on the smart refrigerator. Her mother, Diane Buchanan, told WVXU her daughter had previously lived in a condo by herself nearby.

"Carissa has lived in the community for 15 years and wanted to stay [here]," she said, adding her daughter is "so excited for this opportunity to live independently" as she ages.

The "Smart Living" concept allows people to live independently while still receiving necessary supports and services. Each home combines all kinds of smart technologies like toothbrushes that transmit brushing data, to a refrigerator that can track its contents and provide recipes, and sensors that can detect health emergencies.

"Hamilton County is facing a housing crisis, and for people with developmental disabilities, finding the right home can be a little bit harder. Not only must it be affordable, but it must be accessible, and it also has to support their independence. Much of our existing affordable housing was built before the Americans with Disabilities Act, so the option that supports those needs are extremely limited, and that's why today matters," said Jessica Knight, the executive director of 3603 Developers, LADD's housing corps.

Many of these services would typically be provided by a person staying in the home 24/7. Each house has access to 24-hour remote support, and some do include an in-person support staff member.

Other amenities include:



ADA-accessible bathrooms

Induction stoves and smart appliances

Motion and water sensors for added safety

Energy-efficient lighting and low-flow plumbing fixtures

Smart refrigerators and easy-to-use dishwashers

Sensory and fitness rooms

Four roommates will live in each house, for a total of 36 adults. The homes are located near sidewalks and public transportation so residents can access jobs, shopping and community activities.

LADD debuted its first smart home technologies in 2019 and expanded them a year later. According to the agency, "LADD's tech-enabled Smart Living supports have safely decreased staffing by 65%, while increasing independence."

Read more:

