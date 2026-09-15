Westwood affordable housing development with mixed community support moves forward

A Cincinnati Council committee voted 6-0 to give initial approval to a zoning change for an affordable housing development in Westwood. The zone change to a Planned Development is expected to be up for a final Council vote on Wednesday, where it needs only a five-vote majority to pass.

The project, dubbed Westline Flats, on Ferguson Road will include 167 apartments in four buildings. It has support from the Westwood Civic Association, the official community council. But the neighboring West Price Hill Community Council opposes it, citing concerns about concentrating poverty, traffic congestion, and crime.

"I really struggle with some of the concerns that have been presented so far — they certainly don't resonate with me," said Council member Evan Nolan. "I'm very glad to see this project move forward. This is a commercial vacant space that has been empty for a very long time. If we're going to be serious about meeting our housing goals in this city, we need projects like this."

Council also passed a motion asking city administration to work with neighborhood groups and other stakeholders in the area to develop a "proposed framework for developing a medium- to long-term neighborhood investment strategy centered around the proposed LDG development."

The report is expected to include "a proposal for how to approach identifying opportunities for additional mixed-income and market-rate housing, retail, and services as well as potential public investments needed."

The motion is also expected to be up for a final Council vote on Wednesday.

About the project

The development team is led by Louisville-based LDG Development, with Rickhaus & Berardi Architects, Evans Engineering, and construction partner Xpert & Ruscilli.

Westline Flats will include 46 one-bedroom, 95 two-bedroom, and 26 three-bedroom apartments, for a total of 167 units. Four buildings are included in the plan: one with four stories and the rest with three stories.

See a map of the location below (article continues after):

The project will have bike parking and 183 parking spaces.

The units are expected to be income-restricted and affordable to households making between 50% and 70% of the Area Median Income.

50% AMI is:



$39,150 for a household of one person

$44,750 for a household of two people

$55,900 for a household of four people

The total project cost is estimated at $57 million.

The development team told Planning Commission in June they would be immediately applying for federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, but that application was not submitted.

Development Manager Elijah Lacey told City Council Tuesday that LDG opted to apply for two other projects during that application cycle.

Lacey says they're planning to apply for either federal or state tax credits, or both.

"Whichever allows us to close the deal the quickest," Lacey said.

City of Cincinnati / LDG Development Rendering of the proposed Westline Flats multifamily development in Westwood.

Community support and opposition

The Westwood Civic Association, the official neighborhood community council, supports the project, saying they want more housing density and that this location is well-suited for low-income housing.

"We just feel like this spot in particular is such a great place for somebody to live that doesn't want to have a car, or can't afford a car," WCA President Katie Query told WVXU last month. "You've got several grocery stores, a thrift store, and a transit hub within walking distance."

Query says the community council requested several changes to the project design to address concerns about traffic flow, and to add "Welcome to Westwood" signage.

The site is near the neighborhood boundary with West Price Hill, and that community council opposes the project, citing concerns about concentrating poverty, increased traffic, and public safety.

West Price Hill Community Council board member Sue Bilz told the Housing and Growth Committee on Tuesday that the developer has agreed to a Community Benefits Agreement, but that WPHCC still opposes the development.

"I sent many city leaders a list of 14 properties that continue to be a major concern to our Price Hill neighbors. Some of these properties have become deadly," Bilz said, referring to a vacant house in East Price Hill where a 14-year-old was shot and killed in August. "We want good housing for all. We want safe neighborhoods. We want to work with developers who listen to the community and make adjustments for the betterment of all and not be profit-driven... I pray to god [this development] is not our 15th problem property."

The Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) includes the developer and both community councils. In it, the developer agrees to develop and share a property management plan, install security cameras and a perimeter fence, and "maintain open communication" about public safety with the Cincinnati Police Department, community councils, and other neighborhood groups.

The CBA has initial approval from both community councils, pending a few areas of disagreement. For example, West Price Hill asked the developer to install license plate readers at vehicle entrances; Westwood is opposed to that and has asked it to be removed.

West Price Hill Community Council President Ben Klayer told WVXU they are in talks with city officials about how to enforce the CBA.

Lawsuit

Our news partner the Cincinnati Business Courier reports the zoning change that passed through Cincinnati Planning Commission earlier this year faced a lawsuit from a West Price Hill resident.

Todd Zinser claimed a violation of Ohio's Open Meetings Act because Planning Commission went into executive session to discuss the project.

The Courier reports a judge ruled Sep. 10 that the Open Meetings Act does not apply to a quasi-judicial hearing.

A city attorney said Tuesday the city will submit a motion to dismiss the lawsuit this week.

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