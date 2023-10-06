© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Have questions about the Cincinnati Southern Railway sale on the Nov. ballot? We've got answers >>

MIT professor wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

Published October 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Moungi Bawendi stands for a photograph at his home, in Cambridge, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Moungi Bawendi stands for a photograph at his home, in Cambridge, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)

Moungi Bawendi was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this week. The MIT chemistry professor shares the award with two other scientists — Louis Brus of Columbia University and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. — for their work on quantum dots, or tiny particles that can release very bright colored light and are used in electronics and medical imaging.

Bawendi speaks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins about his work and the award.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.