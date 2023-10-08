Supporters of abortion, reproductive rights amendment rally in cities throughout Ohio

Supporters of an amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot that could enshrine abortion and reproductive rights into the Ohio Constitution held rallies throughout the state days before the deadline to register to vote and the start of early voting.

In Columbus, backers of Issue 1 gathered on the west lawn of the Statehouse holding signs and cheering. Lauren Blauvelt with Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights was at the Columbus rally.

“We are excited to be in six cities talking about voting ‘yes’ on Issue 1,” Blauvelt said.

Blauvelt told the crowd passage of Issue 1 on Nov. 7 would not only protect abortion rights but also put people, not politicians, in charge of decisions about other reproductive rights like IVF and birth control.

Speakers urged those gathered to keep registering voters until the deadline Tuesday. And the leaders of the rally said it was important to make sure Ohioans get out to vote for the measure. Supporters of the amendment say it would put Ohioans, not politicians, in charge of their own reproductive health care decisions.

The rally at the Statehouse was just one of six events held statewide. Similar rallies were held in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Dayton and Columbus.

On Friday, opponents of Issue 1 rallied at the Statehouse as part of their annual March for Life 2023. The Ohio Republican Party held a “get out the vote” event Saturday morning, featuring a small group of activists who gathered to hear from Gov. Mike DeWine, Attorney General Dave Yost, Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Dolan and LaRose are both running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate next year.

Tuesday marks the voter registration deadline for the November election. Early voting begins Wednesday.