Bob Cherry latest House Republican to announce retirement in 2024

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST
Bob Cherry sits at his desk on the House floor, looking at a phone being held by another lawmaker, Sharon Negele, who is sitting next to him. A third lawmaker, Dave Abbott, leans over the desk on Cherry's other side to look at the phone.
Courtesy of the House Republican caucus
Rep. Bob Cherry (R-Greenfield) was first elected in 1998 and plans to retire next year after serving the remainder of his 23rd term at the Statehouse.

Another longtime Indiana state lawmaker will end their legislative career next year.

Rep. Bob Cherry (R-Greenfield) announced he won’t run for reelection in 2024.

The Greenfield Republican has served in the state House since 1998. And after 13 terms in office, Cherry said he’s ready to retire, “grateful to have been part of Indiana’s success story.”

Cherry has long served on the House Ways and Means Committee, including as its vice chair, helping craft state budgets and urging support for public pension retirees. He’s also been one of the legislature’s biggest champions of the Indiana State Fair, serving for years on the State Fair Commission — a role he plans to continue after he leaves the General Assembly.

In a statement, the 76-year-old said “it’s also been incredibly rewarding to help mentor new lawmakers.”

Cherry is the fourth lawmaker to announce their retirement next year. The average per cycle over the last decade is 11.

