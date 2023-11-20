© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At least 3 injured in shooting at Beavercreek Walmart, 'no active threat at this time'

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley,
Samantha Sommer
Published November 20, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST
Multiple police cars with blue and red flashing lights are in a parking lot of a large retail box store at night, with police tape blocking off part of the parking lot. Some rain puddles are on the parking lot.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Police officers from multiple departments respond to a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Pentagon Road on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

At least three people have been injured in a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night.

Several law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have responded to a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night.

Beavercreek Police confirmed on Facebook a shooting at the store, 3360 Pentagon Blvd. in Greene County.

"The building has been cleared and secured," the post says. "There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available."

Soin Medical Center received three patients from the incident, according to a hospital spokesperson. She declined to release their conditions, citing patient privacy.

A Walmart representative referred questions to local law enforcement and issued this statement: "We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene."

As of 10:30 p.m., more than 30 law enforcement officers are on scene from local police and deputies, state troopers, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

WYSO has a reporter on scene who has talked to witnesses who reported hearing multiple shots fired.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

The Walmart is the same store where Beavercreek police shot and killed John Crawford III, 22, of Fairfield in 2014.

Updated: November 21, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as we learn more. At 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, this story was updated to include that at least three people had been injured and taken to Soin Medical Center and a statement from Walmart.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley
Samantha Sommer
Samantha Sommer is the news director for WYSO, where she leads a team of award-winning reporters and anchors and collaborates with NPR stations across Ohio. She joined the station in May 2022 after more than 20 years with Cox Enterprises, most recently as managing editor for investigations for the Dayton Daily News. Samantha also has served as the editor of the Springfield News-Sun, and Springfield bureau chief for WHIO TV and WHIO Radio. She is a Detroit native and a graduate of Northwestern University. Samantha is married with two adult stepchildren and a 4-year-old son.
See stories by Samantha Sommer