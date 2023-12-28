Judicial vacancies could be an opportunity for more Native American representation

In just the last few years, the number of Native Americans serving as lifetime federal judges has doubled. Two more Native women join that list this month after being confirmed to the bench in Oklahoma and Hawaii.

Advocates say this is a huge step forward in representation and are hopeful more Native judges will be considered in 2024.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Morgan Saunders, a staff attorney who leads the judicial nominations work for the nonprofit Native American Rights Fund.

