AI revenge pornography bill advances to Indiana Senate

The Indiana House unanimously approved legislation Thursday that criminalizes “AI revenge porn.”

Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) said HB 1047 makes it a crime to share intimate images or videos of someone that were computer-generated without the person’s consent.

That would include taking someone’s face and putting it on another person’s body, or taking a photo or video of someone who’s clothed and using artificial intelligence to depict them naked.

“Basically, keeping up with technology and what can be done now,” Negele said.

Under the legislation, creating or sharing such an image or video would be a class A misdemeanor. If a person has a prior conviction under the revenge porn law, the penalty would increase to a Level 6 felony.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

