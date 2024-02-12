Journal retracts abortion pill studies cited by Texas judge

The publisher Sage Journals has retracted two studies that raised questions about the safety of the abortion pill mifepristone. The studies went against widespread evidence that the pills are safe.

In retracting the studies, Sage said experts found “fundamental problems,” “incorrect factual assumptions” and “material errors” in the studies.

A Texas judge cited the studies when he ruled last year that the pill should be taken off the market. The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the case next month.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mary Ziegler, law professor at the University of California Davis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

