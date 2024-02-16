President Biden visits East Palestine, more than a year after derailment

President Joe Biden made his first trip to East Palestine Friday since the Feb. 3, 2023 Norfolk Southern train derailment and subsequent burn off of vinyl chloride that was carried in five tanker cars. He came at the invitation of the village's mayor, although there were many who questioned why it took the president more than a year to come.

At a press conference during the tour, Biden defended the efforts of his administration since the derailment. He also said the derailment was the result of an act of greed that was 100% preventable.

"My administration ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the mess it created and make sure it was done right," Biden said. "That includes an executive order I signed to continue our priority to hold Norfolk Southern fully accountable for this disaster."

Since the derailment, some residents have expressed concerns about exposure to vinyl chloride and the dioxins created by the burn. During a tour of the derailment site, Biden addressed those health concerns with an announcement of new steps by his administration.

"Today I'm announcing the award of six National Institute of Health grants to some of America's best research universities to study the short- and long-term impacts of what happened here."

Mayor Trent Conaway, who has said he is not a supporter of the president, had nonetheless invited Biden to come to the town to see firsthand the impact of the derailment and the status of the cleanup one year later. Conaway joined Biden in calls for increased regulations of toxic chemicals by rail.

"President Biden, your long-awaited visit to our village today allows us to focus on the things we agree with, acknowledging this disaster should never have happened...address the long-term health concerns and the economic growth of the village, and ensure this never happens again to another community."

Conaway had previously criticized Biden for sending administration officials to Ohio over the past year rather than visiting himself.

This is a developing story and will be updated.