Prosecutors seek to retry former deputy Jason Meade in shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Specials prosecutors will seek a second trial for former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade.

This is according to a release from the office of Special Prosecutor Gary Shroyer.

Meade recently stood trial on charges of murder and reckless homicide in the Dec. 2020 shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

On Friday, Feb. 16, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Young initially declared a mistrial in the case, but then rescinded his decision a few minutes later. A few hours later, Young declared a mistrial in the case for a second time.

Meade's attorney argued the shooting was justified, while prosecutors argued Meade's actions were not justified.

A release from the special prosecutor's office reads in part, "After consulting with the primary investigators, the Special Prosecutors have concluded that it is in the best interest of all involved and the community that they move forward with a second trial on the indictment."

The release also states, "Therefore, the Special Prosecutors will seek a new trial date from the Court to pursue all the original charges against the defendant Michael Jason Meade. They look forward to presenting what they

believe is a strong and compelling evidentiary case in support of all the criminal charges against Mr. Meade."