CVS to pay $1.25M for "dirty" stores, "expired" medication in some Ohio locations

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy reached a settlement with 22 CVS stores around the state in connection with dozens of violations including loose pills on pharmacy floors, expired medications and, in at least one instance, giving a customer the wrong medication.

In a statement, the Board of Pharmacy said CVS will pay $1.25 million to resolve the violations. CVS must also make changes to its current electronic recordkeeping system and “appoint an Ohio Compliance Liaison, a role to be filled by a licensed Ohio pharmacist, to act as a channel for communications between the Board and CVS regarding compliance with state and federal pharmacy laws and rules.”

The stores with violations pertaining to the settlement include:

118 W. Garfield Road, Aurora

34 Shopping Plaza Drive, Chagrin Falls

200 South Second Street, Coshocton

2532 E. Main Street, Columbus

2801 Far Hill Ave., Dayton

5981 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

1300 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

2375 Beechwood Drive, Germantown

605 Columbus Ave., Lebanon

1130 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

1785 Woodman Drive, Kettering

265 East Erie Street, Painesville

2987 Derr Road, Springfield

2217 Sunset Blvd. Steubenville

4121 Monroe Street, Toledo

8467 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg

9666 Olde US 20, Rossford

145 South State Street, Westerville

6005 Som Center Road, Willoughby

28700 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills

2284 Back Orrville Road, Wooster

35 S. Allison Avenue, Xenia

Eight of the stores will be placed on probation for three years:

2532 E. Main Street, Columbus

200 South Second Street, Coshocton

1130 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

2801 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

8467 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg

2987 Derr Road, Springfield

4121 Monroe Street, Toledo

2284 Back Orrville Road, Wooster

“CVS will pay approximately $83,333 per year to the Board to cover the cost of enhanced monitoring by the Board, for a total additional penalty of $250,000,” the Board of Pharmacy outlined in a statement.

The violations addressed in the settlement include: