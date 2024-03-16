© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Crowds gathering for Trump rally in Dayton today

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley,
Shay Frank
Published March 16, 2024 at 2:05 PM EDT
Several people in seats and holding a large red and white Trump banner flag.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Crowds gather to await former president Donald Trump in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Several American flags are flying in Vandalia today as thousands of people are awaiting former president Donald Trump.

Trump will deliver the keynote address at a Bernie Moreno rally today. Moreno faces Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate. The winner will challenge the incumbent Democrat, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, in November.

Ohio’s primary is Tuesday.

Carol Coleman of Sardis, Ohio said she encourages everyone to vote in the upcoming election.

“Get out and vote," she said while waiting for the rally to start. "Get out and vote, do not take this for granted.”

Dayton native Colin Alcorn is also looking forward to the election. He plans to vote for Trump and Moreno, and was excited to see U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan attending the event on Saturday.

“President Trump, we're here to support him and show him we're ready to vote for him in November,” Alcorn said.

Volunteers are staging select guests on risers behind the podium where Republican candidates will address the crowd. Others are sitting in the front rows below the stage. People are erupting in cheers, screaming “Make America Great Again.”

Two people wearing red, white and blue clothes with stars and stripes have a green blanket around themselves.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Two people decked out in Trump clothes wait for the arrival of the former president.

Moreno is expected to talk at 2:30 p.m. today.

The stream of attendees pouring in are decked out in Trump paraphernalia. Many say they’re excited to see the man who they believe will economically strengthen the United States.

Trump is expected to speak at 4 p.m. BuckeyeValues PAC is hosting this rally.

Trump also held a rally in Dayton in 2022.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She's reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she's a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
Shay Frank
