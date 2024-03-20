© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Governor Holcomb names Joseph Habig acting state budget director

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT
A posed headshot of Joseph Habig. Habig is a White man with short cropped dark blonde hair, wearing a suit and tie.
Courtesy of the governor's office
Deputy State Budget Director Joseph Habig will serve as acting budget director while maintaining his duties as deputy for the remaining months of Gov. Eric Holcomb's term.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his new state budget director Wednesday.

Joseph Habig will step into the role next month as outgoing director Zac Jackson steps down after nearly five years.

Habig has served as deputy budget director for more than four years and worked in the agency for more than a decade.

In a statement, Holcomb praised Habig as a “steward of fiscal leadership.”

A member of Indiana’s Army National Guard, Habig will continue to do the work of deputy budget director while also leading the agency through the last nine months of Holcomb’s administration.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
