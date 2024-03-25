GOP ex-Ohio House Speaker is indicted on state charges

Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been indicted on multiple state felony charges. The charges announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost include an alleged misuse of campaign money and ethics violations. And one count of those charges would permanently ban Householder from ever holding a public office again.

“This case seeks to hold Mr. Householder accountable for his actions under state law, and I expect that the results will permanently bar him from public service in Ohio,” Yost said.

Householder made a comeback into the House in 2017 after serving there a decade before, including as speaker. And though he's been sentenced to a 20-year term after being found guilty of a federal racketeering charge, Yost said the latest state charges would mean Householder won't be able to come back to serve in the House again. A conviction for theft in office would ensure Householder couldn't serve in any public office, public employment or a position of trust in the state.

“State crimes have state penalties, and a conviction will ensure that there will be no more comebacks from the ‘Comeback Kid," Yost said.

The charges, including ten felonies, were filed today in Cuyahoga County, where the crimes were alleged to occur. They include:



One count of theft in office (F1)

Two counts of aggravated theft (F2)

One count of telecommunications fraud (F2)

One count of money laundering (F3)

Five counts of tampering with records (F3)

The state alleges Householder misused campaign funds to pay for his personal criminal defense in his federal case and say he allegedly failed to accurately complete Joint Legislative Ethics Committee filings.

Householder was found guilty in federal court a year ago this month for crimes related to House Bill 6, the failed nuclear energy bailout that involved FirstEnergy. He is appealing that 20-year sentence.

