Report: More than 1,000 housing discrimination complaints filed in Indiana in last five years

A new report shows more than 1,300 housing discrimination complaints were filed in Indiana over a recent five-year period. The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana reports that’s an 18 percent increase from 2019 to 2023.

Of these complaints, about 38 percent reported housing discrimination based on disability and about 29 percent reported housing discrimination based on race.

More than 11 percent of complaints reported were based on sex, about 8 percent on familial status, 5 percent on retaliation, 4 percent on national origin, 1 percent on color and almost 1 percent on religion.

Allen County had the highest number of filed complaints at 305. Marion County had 224, Lake County had 123 and St. Joseph County had 121.

The study found that fair housing allegations were most prevalent in the 11 counties making up the Indianapolis metro area.

In a news release, the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana said they hope this data demonstrates where more outreach and advocacy is needed throughout the state to ensure fair housing for all Hoosiers.

