Why Ohio is conducting wild turkey research

Ohio’s wild turkey abundance peaked in the early 2000s.

Since then, statewide turkey populations and spring harvest have generally declined.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources began an in-depth study of wild turkey nesting and movement in 2023 to better understand and manage the state’s changing turkey population and expanded that study in 2024.

The department's Division of Wildlife is researching males and females, using GPS transmitters on 137 hens to monitor their movements, survival and nesting time.

Staff are also studying the gobbling frequency and timing of male wild turkeys. They’re using recorders to determine factors influencing gobbling.

They are also monitoring hens with their young poults.

Information gathered from these studies will influence how the division manages Ohio’s wild turkeys, as well as create hunting regulations.

