Ohio-based restaurant chain Melt Bar and Grilled files for bankruptcy

Cleveland-based restaurant chain Melt Bar and Grilled has filed for federal bankruptcy protection.

The company filed for bankruptcy on June 14.

Two of its major creditors are located in Columbus.

Melt currently has one Columbus-area restaurant in Easton. Its other Columbus-area restaurant, which was located in the Short North, closed in 2022.

E.W. Hubbard High LLC owns the North High Street location.

In Melt's bankruptcy filing, the company claims Melt owes $460,000.

Easton Gateway Property Company LLC says Melt owes it more than $201,000.

In an emailed statement to WOSU, Melt owner Matt Fish said that navigating the restaurant industry in the post-pandemic world has been difficult.

“The world and the industry are rapidly changing around us,” Fish said in the statement.

He said filing for bankruptcy protection gives Melt the best opportunity to reorganize and rebuild the company.

“I refuse to let the company I have put my entire life into for the past nearly two decades end," Fish said. "I sincerely hope our staff, friends and loyal guests will continue to support us through this difficult decision and transition."

Melt has three other remaining locations in Akron, Mentor and the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood.