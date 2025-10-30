Where to find food assistance around the Tri-State

The Trump administration has warned that on Nov. 1, the food-assistance program known as SNAP will run out of money and its debit-like EBT cards will not be refilled due to the ongoing government shutdown. That's a problem for the nearly 42 million people nationwide who rely on the program.

Most recipients are seniors, families with kids, and people with disabilities, NPR reports, adding that the country's largest anti-hunger program — which dates back to the Great Depression — has never been disrupted in this way.

While some states are dipping into so-called rainy-day funds to help fill any gaps, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he doesn't think it is possible. On Oct. 29, the Indiana State Budget Committee voted down a motion calling for the state to allocate $112 million for November food stamps. Meanwhile, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined 20-plus other states in suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the pending suspension.

If you are a SNAP recipient, WVXU has compiled the below list of food pantries throughout the Tri-State region. It is by no means comprehensive, and we encourage you to search for additional resources on findhelp.org.

Many organizations recommended calling to confirm hours of operation and checking websites for any proof of address requirements before making the trip.

If you are looking for a way to help, many of the places listed below also welcome volunteers.

Jump to:

In Ohio

Fellow NPR member station WYSO also has a list of resources for people in the Dayton area.

Hamilton County

Freestore Foodbank, 3401 Rosenthal Way, Cincinnati, 45204, plus other locations, 513-482-4500

Of note: Find a list of upcoming food distributions here.

Mercy Neighborhood Food Ministries, serving ZIP Codes 45206, 45207 and 45212, 1602 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, 45206, 513-751-2500

Of note: The third Tuesday of every month is Senior Pantry Day. That's when the food pantry is open exclusively for shoppers ages 60-plus.

Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race Street, Cincinnati, 45202, 513-621-6364

Of note: Guests at Our Daily Bread do not need to show ID or proof of income level to partake in its services.

St. Frances Seraph Ministries, 1615 Republic Street, Cincinnati, 45202, 513-549-0542

Of note: Breakfast and dinner are served Monday through Friday, along with a bag lunch, if desired.

St. Vincent De Paul operates around Greater Cincinnati, and you can find a location nearest you on their website, or by calling 513-421-0602.

Of note: St. Vincent De Paul also can assist in obtaining diapers, feminine hygiene products, and some prescription medications.

Butler County

Fairfield Food Pantry, 78 Donald Drive, Fairfield, 45014, 513-829-9047

Of note: If you are a first-time visitor to the pantry, you are required to bring a photo ID and proof of residency, like a recent utility bill, to receive assistance.

Serve City, 622 East Ave. Hamilton, 45011, 513-737-8900

Of note: Serve City's The Source program provides a pop-up grocery to Butler County residents every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. A valid photo ID and proof of residence is required with each visit.

Shared Harvest, 5901 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, 45014, 513-874-0114

Of note: Shared Harvest Foodbank hosts monthly mass drive-thru food distributions for the counties it serves, which in addition to Butler, includes Miami, Preble, and Darke counties.

The Open Door Food Pantry, 800 S. Front Street, Hamilton, 45011, 513-868-3276

Of note: The pantry promises "one-on-one attention" while shopping to ensure you're getting everything to meet your family's needs.

The Village Food Pantry, 617 N. Riverside Drive, New Miami, 45011, 513-907-7481

Of note: Contact The Village Food Pantry for more information about their services.

Clermont County

LIFE Food Pantry, 677 Loveland Madeira Rd., Loveland, 45140, 513-583-8222

Of note: You must live in the 45140 zip code.

SEM Food Pantry, 2020 Beechmont Avenue, 45230, 513-231-1412

Of note: You must call (513-231-1412) for an appointment the day before, or the morning of the day, you wish to pick up food.

In Northern Kentucky

Some places on this list serve multiple counties in Northern Kentucky, so be sure to check out them all.

Boone County

Hope Ministries, 263 Main Street, Florence, 41042, 859-371-1887

Of note: The organization's online form wasn't working when WVXU tested it Oct. 30, so it may be best call.

Go Pantry, 7960 Kentucky Dr., Suite #1, Florence, 41042, 859-538-5304

Of note: Go Pantry is exclusive to children, and provides things like Go Bags for school lunches and Go Boxes for food over long school breaks.

Campbell County

Care Mission, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, 41011, 859-635-4500

Of note: Be sure to read about the documentation needed in order to receive services.

St. Bernard Food Pantry, 401 Berry Street, Dayton, Ky., 41074, 859-261-8506

Of note: You'll need a photo ID and a current piece of mail or lease to receive support.

Kenton County

Action Ministries, 4375 Boron Drive, Covington, 41015, 859-261-3649

Of note: You can reside in Kenton, Boone, Campbell, Grant, or Pendleton counties to use the pantry.

Be Concerned The People's Pantry, 1100 Pike Street, Covington, 41011, 859-291-6789

Of note: Be Concerned will offer the equivalent of a small cart of food to anyone in an emergency situation, even if they are not registered with the organization.

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, 717 Madison Ave, Covington, 41011, 859-581-6607

Of note: The NKCAC also offers the help of a dietician free of charge.

In Indiana

Dearborn County

Dearborn County Clearinghouse, 812-926-1198

Of note: The pantry operates multiple locations on different days and times in Dearborn and Ohio counties. Check their website for specifics.

North Dearborn Pantry, 2517 North Dearborn Road, West Harrison, 47060, 812-637-2841

Of note: The pantry serves Kelso, Logan, York, Miller, Harrison and Jackson townships. You'll need a recent piece of mail that must be dated and have your name and address.

Richmond County

Circle U Help Center, 19 N. 13th Street, Richmond, 47374, 765-966-1013

Of note: The pantry operates monthly on the third Saturday of each month from 2-3 p.m.

Community Food Pantry, 306 N 19th St, Richmond, 765-962-1145

Of note: You must bring document eligibility, such as a current dated piece of mail, to each visit. You can receive food once every 15 days.

Gateway Hunger Relief, 715 Sheridan Street, Richmond, 47374, 765-939-7100

Of note: The organization also offers products specific to women and babies.

