West Chester announces plan to develop 75-acre Mill Creek District

West Chester is spending $18.3 million to purchase prime land along I-75 to turn into a mixed-use development. The 75-acre property just north of Union Centre Boulevard, bordered by Cincinnati-Dayton Road to the north, will become the Mill Creek District.

Trustee Ann Becker says the goal is to create a destination that feels "uniquely West Chester."

"This concept envisions a lively, walkable town center with restaurants, shops, apartments and beautiful outdoor spaces where people can gather and spend time. It's a place where you might enjoy a visit to a local cafe, attend a concert, or simply enjoy a walk by the creek," Becker explains. "Our goal is to create a destination that feels uniquely West Chester, modern and urban, but also inspiring and welcoming."

There's already an apartment complex on the property. The township will focus on developing about 40 acres.

The preliminary concept plans envision:



72,000 square feet of flexible labs and tech workspace

454,000 square feet of modern office and co-working

140,000 square feet of retail and dining

a 15,000 square foot global food market

130-150 multifamily homes and 15 townhomes

an 80-120 room boutique hotel

19.9 acres of public green space with trails and plazas for passive and active recreation.

Provided A preliminary site development outline.

Township Administrator Lisa Brown says, "this is a preliminary market analysis and a preliminary conceptual design. No final design plans have been approved at this time, we anticipate the overall site plan and design to change and evolve over time. This is the first step in a longer process of study collaboration and public engagement."

Trustee President Mark Welch says the Mill Creek District reflects years of strategic planning. The project has been in the works for about five years, since township officials say they were approached about buying the land.

"The township has studied this site for some time, recognizing its potential as one of the last large undeveloped properties along the Union Centre Boulevard and I-75 corridor," he says. "I expect the development to be in the $600 million to $700 million range. While the design is still conceptual ... the framework presented today supports our long term goals for innovation and economic growth."

Provided An artist rendering envisions a cantilevered boardwalk running along the Mill Creek.

The east fork of the Mill Creek runs through the property and plans call for highlighting it with greenspace, a multi-use greenway path, and a standout cantilevered boardwalk running along the Mill Creek.

Trustee Lee Wong says the project vision centers on restoring the area around the Mill Creek.

"It's a unique vision that connects people to businesses and to the natural environment. Mill Creek itself is the focal point of this project. The waterway flows through the property and will continue a defining greenway that connects nearby destinations, such as Noble Apartments, the Streets of West Chester and GE Aerospace. This concept also includes almost 20 acres of natural greenspace that will preserve and enhance the beauty of Mill Creek while introducing new places for outdoor activities and public events," he says.

The sale is slated to close in January. The next step is conducting research, gathering public input, and doing site studies and master planning. That process could last about two years. Brown estimates it will be seven to 10 years before the project is completed.

