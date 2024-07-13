Destiny Wells, Terry Goodin win Democratic nominations for attorney general, lieutenant governor

Democratic delegates selected Destiny Wells and Terry Goodin as the party's nominees for attorney general and lieutenant governor Saturday at the Indiana Democratic Party convention.

Wells is a lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard and previously worked in the attorney general’s office. She said she wants to restore professionalism to an office she argues has become hyper-politicized under current Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Wells won the nomination over Beth White, a former county clerk and current head of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

Wells said the convention vote was about moving into the future.

“Folks saying hey, look at some of these younger leaders — let’s give them a chance. And that’s why we framed it as, if not now, then when,” Wells said.

Wells secured nearly 70 percent of the vote from the more than 1,500 Democratic delegates who cast a ballot at the convention, while Goodin beat three candidates with nearly 80 percent of the vote.

The conservative Democrat had caused some unease within the party when gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick named him as her pick for running mate. As a lawmaker, Goodin had voted against gay marriage and abortion rights.

But in the last few weeks, Goodin apologized for those votes. And he said Saturday’s convention results should assuage any concerns.

“You know, I always pride myself on being a lifelong learner,” Goodin said. “We’ve had those conversations and think today’s vote just reaffirmed folks’ confidence in my ability to do a good job.”

Goodin and McCormick are both former school superintendents and they’re leaning heavily on the importance of public education in the campaign.

McCormick said Hoosiers want common sense from their governor.

“Focus on good-paying jobs and a strong economy, good education and accessible, affordable health care and our health care rights,” McCormick said.

A Democrat hasn’t won the governor’s office since 2000, while the last Democrat to win the attorney general’s office was in 1996.

