Indiana Democratic Party delegates unanimously endorse Harris as new presidential nominee

All of Indiana’s Democratic Party convention delegates have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s new nominee for president.

That comes less than two days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris to replace him.

Indiana has 88 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, primarily chosen by state party convention delegates earlier this month. They were previously pledged to vote for Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, based on Indiana’s primary election results.

But with Biden’s withdrawal from the race, those delegates became unbound. And the 88 Democrats met on a virtual call this week and voted unanimously to endorse Harris to become the nominee.

There are more than 3,900 Democratic national party convention delegates. Harris has reportedly secured enough endorsements to win the nomination at next month’s national convention.

