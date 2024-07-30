Rokita dismisses sanctuary city lawsuit after East Chicago repeals 'welcoming city' ordinance

The city of East Chicago has repealed its 2017 welcoming city ordinance after a lawsuit by Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Rokita alleged the ordinance violated Indiana’s ban on sanctuary cities — and the attorney general was given the power to enforce that ban earlier this year.

The ordinance directed city officials and law enforcement not to share information with federal immigration authorities — like a person’s immigration status, work location or contact information.

Indiana’s sanctuary cities ban, which dates to 2011, bans local governments from restricting communication or cooperation with federal officials when it comes to information about citizenship or immigration status.

In its measure repealing the ordinance, the East Chicago city council said the ordinance is “not effective or necessary” to protect its residents’ rights.

In a statement, Rokita called the repeal a “big win” for legal immigrants. The attorney general has dismissed the case against East Chicago.

Rokita’s office still has an ongoing lawsuit against the Monroe County sheriff over an alleged sanctuary cities violation.

