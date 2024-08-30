© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Holcomb talks military partnerships, motorsports ties in trip to Slovakia, Italy

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT
Eric Holcomb stands in his office in front of a draped American flag.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Much of the final few months of Gov. Eric Holcomb's second term as governor is focused on travel.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest overseas trip is a mix of countries with economic ties and military partnerships.

Holcomb is visiting Slovakia for the third time as governor and Italy for the second time.

The Slovakia visit includes Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, the head of the Indiana National Guard. It marks three decades of a partnership between the Guard and Slovakia that includes joint military training.

That leg of the trip is focused on defense issues, which differs from Holcomb’s usual trade missions. Still, he said economic security and national security go hand-in-hand.

“That leads to discussions down the road, like at the Global Economic Summit, where we hosted Slovakian members of the military,” Holcomb said.

The Italy portion of the trip is a more traditional trade mission, with a focus on the motorsports industry.

While Holcomb’s trip is largely paid for by private donations, the Slovakian travel costs are paid for by the Indiana National Guard.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
