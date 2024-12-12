Gov.-elect Mike Braun's cabinet nearly complete as Gloria Sachdev, Anthony Scott join team

Gov.-elect Mike Braun’s cabinet is almost complete after he announced his appointments Thursday for secretary of health and family services, and superintendent of the Indiana State Police.

Gloria Sachdev will serve in the newly created secretary position. She will oversee the Family and Social Services Administration, the state Medicaid program, the Department of Health and the Department of Child Services.

Sachdev is a Purdue University professor and currently serves as the head of the Employers’ Forum of Indiana, an employer-led health care advocacy group.

The new State Police superintendent is Anthony Scott. Scott currently serves as a captain on the force and has been with the state police for nearly 30 years. In that time, he’s led security operations for major events that include the Indianapolis 500 and presidential visits.

