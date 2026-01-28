Cincinnati Archdiocese launches 2-year planning process called a synod

The Cincinnati Archdiocese is preparing to launch a process reviewing the church's plans and priorities. It's called a synod.

Archbishop Robert Casey announced the plan in a video.

"I am pleased to announce that we will be conducting an archdiocesan synod — a time of prayer, a time of listening to the Holy Spirit and to one another in order to discern God's will for our local church in the years ahead," Casey says in the video.

According to the church, the synod will consider how the church carries out its mission locally.

"Our clergy, religious, and laity will gather together with Christ in our midst, so that we may determine our pastoral priorities and make prudent decisions in a spirit of prayerful discernment," he said. "Our last archdiocesan synod was in 1971 and much has changed in the years since. The two-year time frame we are planning for Synod 2027 corresponds to the culmination of the phases of Beacons of Light."

The process will not include discussions of church doctrine or dogma. More details are expected this spring. The process will culminate with a general assembly in the first half of 2028 to discuss implementation.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati encompasses nearly 440,000 Catholics across 19 counties in southwest and western Ohio.

