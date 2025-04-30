Archbishop Robert Casey discusses Pope Francis and the challenges and future of the Catholic Church

Robert Casey was installed as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati April 3, becoming the leader of Greater Cincinnati’s 400,000 Catholics.

Just weeks later, he joined the faithful in mourning the death of Pope Francis. He talks with us on Cincinnati Edition about the death of the Pope, the challenges facing the church, and his hopes for the future.

Guest:

Robert Casey, archbishop, Archdiocese of Cincinnati

