Thousands of Cincinnatians lined up to see the relics of Saint Padre Pio, an Italian priest known for his charity and love. Wednesday's one-day display at…
Even before midnight, people began gathering at the foot of Mount Adams to participate in a Good Friday tradition dating back to the late 1860s: praying…
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is moving almost two hundred years of church history into a newly-renovated building downtown. Many of the items, ranging…
The Vatican has removed three priests in the Cincinnati Archdiocese over allegations of improper conduct involving minors. Before Tuesday’s announcement,…
Cincinnati's Archbishop says he is rejoicing with the Hispanic population on the selection of Pope Francis. Dennis Schnurr sees it as recognition of the…
Local Catholic church officials are reacting to today's announcement that Pope Benedict XVI will resign at the end of the month.In a statement, Cincinnati…