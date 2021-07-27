-
Cincinnati became the ninth Catholic diocese in the United States in 1821, encompassing Ohio, Michigan and parts of Wisconsin. On Saturday, June 19, the…
The trial for a Cincinnati priest accused of raping a child is set for April of 2021. Former Father Geoffrey Drew is accused of raping an altar boy…
With white limestone columns and a soaring single spire, St. Peter in Chains Cathedral in Downtown was once the tallest building in Cincinnati. It no…
A few days after the Diocese of Covington announced its guidelines for reopening schools this fall, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has done the same.In a…
As businesses start to reopen, the Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has released guidelines for the resumption of public masses. In a letter, Archbishop…
Updated: 4:33 p.m.Pope Francis accepted the resignation Thursday of the auxiliary bishop of the Cincinnati Archdiocese. Bishop Joseph Binzer offered his…
The retired Archbishop of the Cincinnati Archdiocese, Daniel E. Pilarczyk, who retired in 2009 as the longest tenured archbishop in the country, died…

A Cincinnati priest has been indicted on nine counts of rape. A grand jury returned the charges against Fr. Geoff Drew on Monday.Drew was was employed at…
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is changing its protocol for investigating employees. The change comes as the organization apologizes for not requiring more…