Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, Archdiocese of Cincinnati says

The archbishop of Cincinnati is being treated for cancer, the Archdiocese said in a statement to WCPO.

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr received a diagnosis of stage 3 small bowel cancer after an operation on May 3, the Archdiocese said. Schnurr will follow a treatment plan over the next six months that includes chemotherapy.

"His doctor noted that, generally speaking, the archbishop's health is excellent, and that is certainly a source of optimism for the success of the treatment," the Archdiocese said in a statement.

