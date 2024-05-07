© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, Archdiocese of Cincinnati says

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:44 PM EDT
Courtesy of The Catholic Telegraph

The archbishop of Cincinnati is being treated for cancer, the Archdiocese said in a statement to WCPO.

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr received a diagnosis of stage 3 small bowel cancer after an operation on May 3, the Archdiocese said. Schnurr will follow a treatment plan over the next six months that includes chemotherapy.

"His doctor noted that, generally speaking, the archbishop's health is excellent, and that is certainly a source of optimism for the success of the treatment," the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Continue reading this article from our news partner WCPO >>
Tags
Local News Daily ViewArchdiocese of Cincinnati
WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
See stories by WCPO