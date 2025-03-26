Cincinnati Archdiocese announces installation plans for new archbishop

The ceremonies for Cincinnati's new archbishop are about a week away. The Most Reverend Robert Casey is replacing Archbishop Dennis Schnurr as leader of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Casey has been serving as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago. He'll become the 11th archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. The archbishop-designate served as a priest for more than 30 years, according to his biography. He was ordained in Chicago in 1994 and appointed Bishop in 2018.

Schnurr lead the local church since 2009, and submitted his resignation after turning 75 in 2023. That resignation was accepted Feb. 12, 2025.

The Mass of Installation for Casey is April 3, at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains.

If the weather is favorable, an outdoor procession will begin the liturgy. According to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, more than 250 priests, deacons, and religious knights will take part.

About 1,000 guests are expected for the two-hour liturgy at St. Peter in Chains. Among them will be two Cardinals, more than 30 bishops, and more than 350 parishioners representing the 199 parishes in the Cincinnati Archdiocese. Attendance is by invitation only.

The installation will be livestreamed.

Cincinnati’s Roman Catholic Archdiocese is the 45th largest in the nation with about 440,000 members.

Read More: