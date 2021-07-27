-
A church in Roselawn has been transforming into a neighborhood hub for just over a decade, renovating a dilapidated community space in an effort to return…
-
People of faith continue to find new ways to worship during the COVID-19 pandemic, from outdoor, socially distant gatherings to online services and…
-
Most churches are complying with stay-at-home orders and not hosting in-person services amid the global pandemic. But without their crowds on Sunday, how…
-
On the last Sunday in March, a dozen Revelation Baptist Church worshippers are wearing royal purple accents as they bounce between aisles making sure the…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Friday it was only a matter of time before there were local cases of COVID-19 - the city now has four. He said there…
-
A newly released survey of Greater Cincinnati's Jewish community indicates the population is stable. The study, conducted in 2019, provides an update from…
-
On Good Friday hundreds of atheists are expected on Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati as part of the 2019 American Atheists National Convention being…
-
More than 500 Reform rabbis from around the country are in Cincinnati this week for the Central Conference of American Rabbis’ (CCAR) annual convention.…
-
The Kentucky House is scheduled this week to vote on a bill designating the fourth Wednesday in September as a Day of Prayer for Kentucky public school...
-
The campaign for and results of the 2016 presidential election created, or revealed, deep divisions in our country, and many Americans questioned how to…